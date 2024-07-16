Teoscar Hernández home run derby win ‘tough to watch’ for some Jays fans

Send this page to someone via email

Some Toronto Blue Jays fans are in their feelings after former slugger Teoscar Hernández was crowned Home Run Derby champion on Monday night.

Hernández, who was traded to Seattle in 2022 for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, took home the title as the MLB’s All-Star weekend is set to wrap up Tuesday night.

The Dominican outfielder was a fan favourite during his time in Toronto, and his crowning as home run champion has some fans wondering if the Jay’s struggling season would be different had Hernández remained.

“In hindsight, trading Teoscar Hernández for Eric Swanson was the beginning of the end for this iteration of the Blue Jays,” wrote X user @Cherniak Tuesday morning.

“Tough to watch for fans of the #BlueJays, who unwisely traded away popular & prolific Teoscar Hernandez, an #AllStar & #SilverSlugger winner in #Toronto, for two pitchers presently in triple-A & double-A,” said X user @iamrobsinclair.

Guerrero Jr. sports Hernandez jersey during derby

Star Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the derby last year, was wearing a Hernández Blue Jays’ jersey to celebrate his former teammate’s win. The two played together from 2017 to 2022.

“That was a surprise of the night,” Hernández, who now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, said Monday.

“He brings my jersey from Toronto. And when he goes to home plate, he was trying to calm (me) down, and so he had passed two times, and it works. He said he wanted to help me going into the last round.”

Some fans on X said Tuesday Guerrero’s clearly misses having Hernández as a teammate.

“We miss you Teo so much…and Vlad does too,” wrote @michelleinblue.

“That’s because he misses you @TeoscarH as much as we do,” said @AlanaPayne9.

Blue Jays seasons resumes Friday

After Tuesday’s all-star game, the Blue Jays will pickup their season as they welcome the Detroit Tigers to town on Friday.

It’s been a season to forget so far, as the Jays – led by Guerrero and Bo Bichette, who recently publicly flirted with the idea of a trade – hold a 44-52 win-loss record.

First pitch against the Tigers is set for 7:07 p.m. eastern on Friday.