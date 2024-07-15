Heat sticks to B.C.’s Southern Interior, weather warning extended

Another hot week can be expected in the Okanagan, Shuswap and much of the Southern Interior.
Environment Canada extended the heat warning that’s been in place for more than a week, saying that in the week to come people should expect to see daytime temperatures in the high 30s C and nighttime lows in the high teens.
“An extended period of high temperatures will continue as a ridge of high pressure remains over the region,” the national weather agency said.
“Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures. Current guidance indicates high temperatures gradually moderating late this week.”
Last week, dozens of daytime high temperature records fell and this weekend, though markedly cooler, there were some more records set.
On Sunday, Malahat saw a high temperature of 30.4 C set, breaking a 30 C record set in 2018. In Trail, there was a tie when the mercury reached 37.6 C, a record set in 2021.
