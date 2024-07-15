Menu

Weather

Heat sticks to B.C.’s Southern Interior, weather warning extended

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
FILE. Hot weather persists in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
FILE. Hot weather persists in the Okanagan. COURTESY: J.P. Squire
Another hot week can be expected in the Okanagan, Shuswap and much of the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada extended the heat warning that’s been in place for more than a week, saying that in the week to come people should expect to see daytime temperatures in the high 30s C and nighttime lows in the high teens.

“An extended period of high temperatures will continue as a ridge of high pressure remains over the region,” the national weather agency said.

“Little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures. Current guidance indicates high temperatures gradually moderating late this week.”

Last week, dozens of daytime high temperature records fell and this weekend, though markedly cooler, there were some more records set.

On Sunday, Malahat saw a high temperature of  30.4 C set, breaking a 30 C record set in 2018. In Trail, there was a tie when the mercury reached 37.6 C,  a record set in 2021.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

