Canada

Saskatoon man faces 9-month sentence for leaving hate comments on obituary

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
Robert Gordon was given a nine-month conditional sentence on July 3 after leaving hate speech and racially motivated comments on Megan Gallagher's obituary. . View image in full screen
Robert Gordon was given a nine-month conditional sentence on July 3 after leaving hate speech and racially motivated comments on Megan Gallagher's obituary. .
A Saskatoon man accused of leaving hate comments on a woman’s obituary last year was sentenced at the beginning of July.

Robert Gordon was given a nine-month conditional sentence on July 3 after leaving hate speech and racially motivated comments on Megan Gallagher’s obituary.

Click to play video: '‘Keyboard warrior’ accused of spreading hate comments on obituary of Megan Gallagher'
‘Keyboard warrior’ accused of spreading hate comments on obituary of Megan Gallagher

Gallagher’s body was found in September 2022 on the South Saskatchewan River after a two-year search. Nine people have been charged in her murder.

Trending Now
In Dec. 2022, Gallagher’s father, Brian Gallagher, said they received an anonymous tip that a person was attempting to spread racist comments.

Saskatoon police said the recent hate comments were never posted publicly as the website monitors comment submissions before publishing.

Gordon was arrested in February 2023. Gallagher’s family said neither she nor her family knew Gordon.

