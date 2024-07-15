Northumberland OPP probe theft of boat, trailer from storage yard

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating the reported theft of a pontoon boat and a trailer in Northumberland County this month.

Northumberland OPP say on July 12, the owner of the items reported they were missing from a storage yard on County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, north of Cobourg.

The boat and trailer were last seen on July 7. The owner visited the storage yard on July 12.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The boat, still in a light blue plastic wrap, is 21 feet in length with hull number ON8845645.

View image in full screen The pontoon boat and trailer were last seen by the owner on July 7, 2024. Northumberland OPP

OPP say the value of the theft is approximately $70,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northumberland OPP’s detachment at 905-372-5421 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.