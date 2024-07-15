Northumberland OPP probe theft of boat, trailer from storage yard

OPP are investigating the reported theft of a pontoon boat and a trailer in Northumberland County this month.
Northumberland OPP say on July 12, the owner of the items reported they were missing from a storage yard on County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, north of Cobourg.
The boat and trailer were last seen on July 7. The owner visited the storage yard on July 12.
The boat, still in a light blue plastic wrap, is 21 feet in length with hull number ON8845645.
OPP say the value of the theft is approximately $70,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Northumberland OPP’s detachment at 905-372-5421 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
