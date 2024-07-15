Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP probe theft of boat, trailer from storage yard

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of a pontoon boat and trailer in July 2024. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP are investigating the reported theft of a pontoon boat and trailer in July 2024. Northumberland OPP
OPP are investigating the reported theft of a pontoon boat and a trailer in Northumberland County this month.

Northumberland OPP say on July 12, the owner of the items reported they were missing from a storage yard on County Road 18 in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, north of Cobourg.

The boat and trailer were last seen on July 7. The owner visited the storage yard on July 12.

The boat, still in a light blue plastic wrap, is 21 feet in length with hull number ON8845645.

The pontoon boat and trailer were last seen by the owner on July 7, 2024. View image in full screen
The pontoon boat and trailer were last seen by the owner on July 7, 2024. Northumberland OPP
OPP say the value of the theft is approximately $70,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northumberland OPP’s detachment at 905-372-5421 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477  online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

