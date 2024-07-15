Calgary police close westbound Anderson Road Southwest to investigate fatal crash

See more sharing options

A deadly vehicle collision prompted Calgary police to close the westbound lanes of Anderson Road Southwest on Monday morning.

In a post on social media shortly after 6 a.m., police said the collision occurred “on the on-ramp to southbound Tsuut’ina Trail ring road.”

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or how many people died.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come