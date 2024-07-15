Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary police close westbound Anderson Road Southwest to investigate fatal crash

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 9:46 am
1 min read
A police vehicle is seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
File photo. A stretch of Calgary's busy Anderson Road Southwest was closed Monday morning for a crash investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A deadly vehicle collision prompted Calgary police to close the westbound lanes of Anderson Road Southwest on Monday morning.

In a post on social media shortly after 6 a.m., police said the collision occurred “on the on-ramp to southbound Tsuut’ina Trail ring road.”

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or how many people died.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come

Click to play video: 'Video of cyclist on Calgary’s busy Anderson Road raises concerns'
Video of cyclist on Calgary’s busy Anderson Road raises concerns
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices