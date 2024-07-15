Menu

Fire

95 active wildfires reported across Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 10:02 am
1 min read
The number of wildfires across Saskatchewan continues to increase as much of the province sits under a fire ban. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis.
The number of wildfires across Saskatchewan continues to increase as much of the province sits under a fire ban. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. Kayle Neis / The Canadian Press
The number of active wildfires in Saskatchewan is getting close to triple digits as much of the province’s northern region is under a fire ban.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency reported 95 active wildfires, 16 of which are not contained.

This brings the number of wildfires so far this year to 350, with the five-year average typically sitting around 237 by this time of year.

That being said, much of the province sits at a low to moderate threat on the fire weather index.

FireSmoke.ca projections show much of the province will be covered by light smoke, but the air quality health index for both Regina and Saskatoon sit at a low risk.

A provincial fire ban for crown lands and provincial parks was declared on Thursday by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, with the organization encouraging municipalities to assess their fire risk as well and consider fire bans.

At the time when the SPSA declared the fire ban, there were 73 wildfires burning in the province on Thursday.

