Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road has been closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

First responders are still on scene and the cause of the accident remains unknown.

Global Okanagan has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.