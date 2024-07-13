Late night fire damages southeast Calgary recycling facility

An industrial recycling facility in southeast Calgary was damaged by a fire late Friday night.
The Calgary Fire Department told Global News they received multiple 911 calls around 9 p.m. reporting a large fire on the 5800 block of 12th Street SE.
When crews arrived at the scene, firefighters found large plumes of dark smoke and flames spouting from a metal recycling plant.
Fire officials said there were reports of a possible explosion followed by a large fire.
It took 11 fire apparatus to bring the fire under control, with site workers using heavy equipment to assist fire crews on scene.
Firefighters said no injuries have been reported.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.
