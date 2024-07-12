Hourly fees take effect at Vancouver’s last beach with free parking

Send this page to someone via email

Pay parking is now in effect at one of Vancouver’s most popular beach destinations.

The new fees of $1 per hour at Spanish Banks took effect Friday, while cheaper rates will kick in in the fall.

“Spanish Banks historically has been the only destination park where there’s no fee for parking, so we think as a matter of fairness that a buck an hour is a fair number, and getting a lot of support for that,” Vancouver Park Commissioner Tom Digby said.

The Vancouver Park Board approved a one-year pay parking pilot for the beach in May.

1:58 Vancouver considers selling naming rights to parks, public assets to boost revenues

City staff recommended the fees to improve accessibility and reduce traffic impacts in the neighbourhood while improving pedestrian safety and vehicle security.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also hoped the fees will discourage people from parking their RVs in the beach lots for long periods of time.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Park Commissioner Jas Virdi, who voted against the fees, argued transit buses don’t run as close to the beach or as frequently as they should.

“Lugging beach chairs, family and little kids, elderly and even people with mobility issues might have trouble getting from the bus to the beach,” he said.

The move is also part of a broader city push to increase revenues as it grapples with big infrastructure bills and rising property taxes.

The city estimates the new fees will bring in about $70,000 per year.