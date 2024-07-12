Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Craven, Sask. booms with excitement following 1st day of Country Thunder

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 3:12 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Craven, Sask. booms with excitement following 1st day of Country Thunder'
Craven, Sask. booms with excitement following 1st day of Country Thunder
WATCH: The first day of Craven's Country Thunder music festival was a scorcher but organizers have ensured that attendees have ways to cool down in the heat.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of the hottest days of the year so far did not stop people from kicking off the first day of Country Thunder music festival in Craven, Sask.

The festival site has refillable water stations, ice trucks, and new this year, an IV therapy vendor to help people beat the heat.

Attendee Jessica Hayward is keeping cool by keeping a spray bottle full of water and spraying herself and others around her.

“I also had a bag of ice on my head for like five minutes to cool down, it’s so hot,” said Hayward.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Roughly 900 festival personnel will be working the campgrounds to assist anyone in need of help.

“It’s really easy to want to sit back and relax and sometimes you don’t hydrate properly your property because there’s so much going on,” said Belinda Mitchell, Country Thunder health and safety manager.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re really encouraging our patrons to show up to make sure they keep themselves well hydrated with water.”

With alcohol being a popular consumption at the music festival, police are ensuring the safety of people on the roads.

Trending Now

“We’ve been running this traffic stop here in Chamberlain for at least the last seven or eight years, and it usually coincides with the first couple of days prior to Craven. So, it’s coincidental, but it’s been a long-time plan on doing this,” said Supt. Grant St. Germaine with Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Services.

“We’re checking for impaired driving by either drugs or alcohol or suspended drivers or any vehicle defects on vehicles. When there’s trailers being pulled in … we’re checking those trailers for the proper safety thing, that the lights and so on are hooked up properly.”

On Wednesday, the Chamberlain check stop resulted in 24 vehicles impounded for alcohol and cannabis offences and 75 traffic tickets were issued.

— with files from Katherine Ludwig 

More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices