Jets agree to one-year deal with newly acquired defenceman Dylan Coghlan

The Winnipeg Jets and defenceman Dylan Coghlan have agreed to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Coghlan, 26, who came to the Jets in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes last week, inked a deal with an average annual NHL value of $775,000.

The Duncan, B.C., native played one game for the Hurricanes last season, spending most of his time with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, where he recorded 16 goals, 25 assists, and 40 penalty minutes.

Coghlan, who was undrafted, was signed by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, before being traded to Carolina in 2022.