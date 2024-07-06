Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets trade for Dylan Coghlan, sign Logan Stanley and David Gustafsson

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 2:42 pm
2 min read
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward David Gustafsson and defenceman Logan Stanley to two-year contract extensions. Winnipeg Jets' Sam Gagner (89), Stanley (64) and Gustafsson (19) celebrate Gagner’s goal against the New York Rangers during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward David Gustafsson and defenceman Logan Stanley to two-year contract extensions. Winnipeg Jets' Sam Gagner (89), Stanley (64) and Gustafsson (19) celebrate Gagner’s goal against the New York Rangers during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets crossed two names off their “to do list” with the signing of restricted free agents Logan Stanley and David Gustaafsson to two-year deals. But the Jets also added a name to that list with the acquisition of pending restricted free agent defenseman Dylan Coghlan from Carolina for future considerations.

Stanley ($US 1.25 million average annual value) and Gustafsson ($US 835,000 AAV) waived their arbitration rights to get deals done. Stanley’s deal will take him into unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2026 while according to CapFriendly, Gustafsson will have one year of restricted free agency remaining when his contract expires.

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-7, 231-pound Stanley had 1-1-2 in 25 games with Winnipeg this past season and has played in just 139 games with the Jets over the past four NHL seasons. The 26-year-old Kitchener-Waterloo area native was Winnipeg’s second first round pick (18th overall) in the 2016 NHL entry draft.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Gustafsson scored a career high three goals and had four assists for seven points in 39 games and suited up for four of Winnipeg’s five games in the playoff series versus Colorado. The 24 year old Swedish forward was the first player selected by the Jets in the 2018 NHL entry draft, 60th overall in the second round, and has totals of 4-10-14 in 113 career NHL games.

Coghlan was also abritration eligible but did not elect to go that route as well. The 26 year old right shot defenseman broke into the NHL with Vegas during the pandemic shortened season of 2020-21, scoring 3 goals and adding three assists for 6 points in 29 games for the Golden Knights.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-2, 208 pound rearguard played 59 games for Vegas the following season before moving on to Carolina. The Duncan, BC product played just 18 games during his two years in the Hurricanes organization. Coghlan has 106 NHL games on his resume, with career stats of 6-16-22.

According to CapFriendly, the Jets now have 25 players (15 F’s, 7 D’s, 3 G’s) under contract for the 2024-25 season – with just a touch over $US 4.25 million of cap space remaining.

Forward Cole Perfetti and defensemen Ville Heinola and Simon Lundmark are Winnipeg’s other unsigned RFA’s, in addition to Coghlan.

Sponsored content

AdChoices