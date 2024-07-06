Winnipeg Jets trade for Dylan Coghlan, sign Logan Stanley and David Gustafsson

The Winnipeg Jets crossed two names off their “to do list” with the signing of restricted free agents Logan Stanley and David Gustaafsson to two-year deals. But the Jets also added a name to that list with the acquisition of pending restricted free agent defenseman Dylan Coghlan from Carolina for future considerations.

Stanley ($US 1.25 million average annual value) and Gustafsson ($US 835,000 AAV) waived their arbitration rights to get deals done. Stanley’s deal will take him into unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2026 while according to CapFriendly, Gustafsson will have one year of restricted free agency remaining when his contract expires.

The 6-7, 231-pound Stanley had 1-1-2 in 25 games with Winnipeg this past season and has played in just 139 games with the Jets over the past four NHL seasons. The 26-year-old Kitchener-Waterloo area native was Winnipeg’s second first round pick (18th overall) in the 2016 NHL entry draft.

Gustafsson scored a career high three goals and had four assists for seven points in 39 games and suited up for four of Winnipeg’s five games in the playoff series versus Colorado. The 24 year old Swedish forward was the first player selected by the Jets in the 2018 NHL entry draft, 60th overall in the second round, and has totals of 4-10-14 in 113 career NHL games.

Coghlan was also abritration eligible but did not elect to go that route as well. The 26 year old right shot defenseman broke into the NHL with Vegas during the pandemic shortened season of 2020-21, scoring 3 goals and adding three assists for 6 points in 29 games for the Golden Knights.

A done deal for Dylan! ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/Vsf808yxPI — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 6, 2024

The 6-2, 208 pound rearguard played 59 games for Vegas the following season before moving on to Carolina. The Duncan, BC product played just 18 games during his two years in the Hurricanes organization. Coghlan has 106 NHL games on his resume, with career stats of 6-16-22.

According to CapFriendly, the Jets now have 25 players (15 F’s, 7 D’s, 3 G’s) under contract for the 2024-25 season – with just a touch over $US 4.25 million of cap space remaining.

Forward Cole Perfetti and defensemen Ville Heinola and Simon Lundmark are Winnipeg’s other unsigned RFA’s, in addition to Coghlan.