Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman forcibly confined, assaulted in downtown London, Ont: police

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 10:42 am
1 min read
Woman forcibly confined, assaulted in downtown London, Ont: police - image View image in full screen
File Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A London man is facing charges after being accused of forcibly confining a woman and attempting to assault her and a witness.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police say the suspect was leaning on the victim’s car in the downtown core and attempted to prevent her from leaving when she entered.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He began punching the driver’s side window repeatedly and she fled from the vehicle in fear. A nearby witness was then chased away by the man while he was holding a rock. Part of this incident was captured on video, which was given to police.

Trending Now

Police were called and arrived to find the suspect in the area of Talbot and Albert streets, and he was arrested. There were no reported injuries.

A 58-year-old London man has been charged with forcible confinement, assault and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

He is expected to appear in court Aug. 20.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices