Woman forcibly confined, assaulted in downtown London, Ont: police

A London man is facing charges after being accused of forcibly confining a woman and attempting to assault her and a witness.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police say the suspect was leaning on the victim’s car in the downtown core and attempted to prevent her from leaving when she entered.
He began punching the driver’s side window repeatedly and she fled from the vehicle in fear. A nearby witness was then chased away by the man while he was holding a rock. Part of this incident was captured on video, which was given to police.
Police were called and arrived to find the suspect in the area of Talbot and Albert streets, and he was arrested. There were no reported injuries.
A 58-year-old London man has been charged with forcible confinement, assault and assault with a weapon.
He is expected to appear in court Aug. 20.
