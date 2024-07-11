World No. 1 Jannik Sinner returns to National Bank Open to defend title in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will return to the National Bank Open this summer to defend his Canadian title.

Sinner headlined the ATP Tour field announced by Tennis Canada on Thursday. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, 24-time Grand Slam champion and world No. 2, will also be in the field at Montreal’s IGA Stadium.

“We are extremely excited to see what this year’s National Bank Open has in store for us,” said Valerie Tetreault, tournament director of the National Bank Open in Montreal.

“Tennis on the ATP circuit is at a unique moment in its history, as we are witnessing more parity than ever before while discovering who will become the legends of our sports with this new generation of talented players.”

Sinner won his first ATP 1000 title at last year’s event in Toronto, defeating Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 in the final. Since then, the 22-year-old led Italy to a Davis Cup title, clinched his first Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open, and climbed to the top of the world rankings.

Story continues below advertisement

The 37-year-old Djokovic has claimed four titles in Canada and will be joined by fellow former champions Daniil Medvedev, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Other notable names include world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, 21-year-old rising stars Ben Shelton of the United States and Denmark’s Holger Rune (No. 15), as well as past finalists Hubert Hurkacz (No. 7) of Poland, de Minaur (No. 9) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 11) of Greece.

“Since the beginning of the year, of the five Masters 1000 tournaments held, each has featured a different champion which shows that regardless of who steps up to the plate, we are certain that this great tennis city will be on the edge of its seats waiting for history to unfold,” said Tetreault.

Montrealer Félix Auger-Aliassime (No. 17) will play his first-round match during the night session on Canada Day at the NBO on Aug. 7. Denis Shapovalov (No. 121) of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play his opening-round match in the day session after obtaining a main-draw wild card.

Louis Borfiga, Tennis Canada’s former vice-president of high performance, will be honoured on Centre Court on Aug. 7 ahead of the night session to celebrate his induction into the Canadian Tennis Hall of Fame and the impact he has had on the development of tennis in Canada.