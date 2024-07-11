Menu

Canada

How many doctors does Canada have? Feds to fund research to find answer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2024 1:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s health ministry faces questions over doctor and nurse shortages'
Ontario’s health ministry faces questions over doctor and nurse shortages
RELATED: Ontario's health ministry faces questions over doctor and nurse shortages – May 13, 2024
The federal government has answered years-long calls from doctors and nurses to tally and research the number of health workers in Canada with a $47 million funding announcement.

The money is being divided among research groups that aim to collect and study data on Canada’s health workforce, which has been difficult to gather across provincial health systems.

The largest sum, $22.5 million, is being given to the an arm of the Canadian Institute for Health Information to figure out where gaps are in the workforce.

Click to play video: 'Could your doctor dump you for going to a walk-in clinic?'
Could your doctor dump you for going to a walk-in clinic?
The government also announced that it would give $13 million to the Medical Council of Canada to expand a national physician database of doctors in Canada.

That registry includes doctors’ credentials, specialties and locations, and the group hopes it will serve as a first step toward making physician credentials portable within Canada.

Doctors and nurses have been urgently calling for federal leadership on the health workforce since the COVID-19 pandemic, when shortages led to long waitlists, emergency room closures and incredible stress for health professionals on the job.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

