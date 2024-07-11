Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl announces engagement

Send this page to someone via email

Less than three weeks after the Edmonton Oilers made it to Game 7 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final, the team’s German superstar centre has revealed he and his girlfriend are engaged.

Leon Draisaitl posted photos on Instagram Thursday of him on a beach proposing to Celeste Desjardins.

View full screen

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

The post simply says “Forever,” followed by a heart emoji. The post indicates the couple is on the island of Mallorca in Spain.

Story continues below advertisement

The NHL’s official German account congratulated the couple with a post on social media that said “love is in the air.”

1:10 Oilers captain Connor McDavid gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle

Draisaitl, 28, helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final this summer, the first time the team has accomplished the feat in 18 years. The club eventually lost the championship to the Florida Panthers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Draisaitl is entering the final year of his current eight-year contract with the Oilers. Since the NHL playoffs came to an end late last month, hockey commentators have been speculating about when or if the beloved Oiler will sign a contract extension with the team.

In the days following the end of the playoffs, Edmonton Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said negotiations had not yet started with Draisaitl. He added he would likely speak with his agent at the NHL Entry Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s critically important that the general manager is in place before we get into the meat of that discussion because I’m sure for Leon and his representatives, they’re going to want to know what the vision is, who the GM is, all of those sorts of things. It’s a big move,” Jackson said on June 27.