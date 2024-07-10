Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Okanagan athlete secures scholarship to University of Hawaii

By Doyle Potenteau & Travis Lowe Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 9:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan athlete secures scholarship to University of Hawaii'
Okanagan athlete secures scholarship to University of Hawaii
Elise Drake of Kelowna has been competing in hammer throw since she was nine years old. Her goal is to compete in the 2032 Olympics in Australia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In the track and field sport of hammer throw, two Canadian athletes are currently dominating the world stage.

There’s a third who hopes to be hot on their heels one day, but is currently headed for Hawaii.

Camryn Rogers and Ethan Katzberg, both from B.C., are world champions and are contenders for medals at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Hoping to follow in their footsteps is Elise Drake of Kelowna who recently topped the under-20 field at the recent national track and field championships.

Click to play video: 'Olympic Trials underway at Centre Claude-Robillard'
Olympic Trials underway at Centre Claude-Robillard

The championships ran June 26-30 in Montreal — which is where Drake, 17, made a gold-medal winning throw of 51.51 metres. The silver medallist, Sophia Saldutto of Ontario, had a throw of 51.18.

Story continues below advertisement

In senior women, Rogers crushed the field with a throw of 75.05 metres. Kaila Butler of Kamloops was second at 66.39 metres.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

But back to Drake.

The Kelowna Secondary School graduate has been throwing the hammer since she was nine years old. Her goal is to compete in the 2032 Olympics in Australia.

Drake has a good shot at getting there — she recently nailed down a full scholarship to the University of Hawaii.

Trending Now

So, this winter, while we’re shovelling snow in the Okanagan, Drake will be hurling hammers in Maui.

“Hammer throw is a very specialized event,” said Drake, “and it’s hard to find a coach in your area that’s knowledgeable.”

As to how she got into hammer throw in the first place, Drake said, “I just kinda picked it up as a little bit of a hobby when I was younger. But now to see I’ve gone this far is pretty crazy.”

Click to play video: 'Canadian track and field athletes head to Paris 2024 Olympics'
Canadian track and field athletes head to Paris 2024 Olympics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices