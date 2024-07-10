Ministry of Transportation working on resolutions for large encampment near Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) has confirmed it is working with local officials to find a solution for a well-known and large homeless encampment just north of Penticton, B.C.

The encampment is located outside of the City of Penticton’s jurisdiction along Highway 97 and falls under MoTI. The area is also monitored by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and the Penticton Indian Band.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure continues to work closely with the Ministry of Housing and other partners when responding to encampments on its lands,” said MoTI in a statement.

“With respect to the encampments in the region, MOTI is actively engaged with other provincial ministries, local governments, RCMP, and Penticton Indian Band to find resolutions for concerns at these sites.”

1:51 Large encampment to be cleared

Global News did reach out to the City of Penticton for comment, but they declined. Global News also reached out to the RDOS, but they directed our questions to the Ministry.

Story continues below advertisement

According to RCMP, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure had planned to start clearing out the encampment on Monday but delayed those plans for safety reasons amid the heat warning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said that several meetings were held this week involving all agencies, “with a goal to ensure a compassionate and respectful outcome.”

“While this work is carried out, MOTI continues to monitor the situation to ensure there are no safety concerns for the traveling public or members of the encampment,” said MoTI in a statement.

2:20 Major cleanup of remote homeless camp continues in Penticton, B.C.

John Tanghe started the encampment around two years ago and since then, it has grown substantially as many other people began frequenting the area.

Piles of garbage have accumulated. And other items have been brought to the encampment over the years, including multiple beds, bikes as well as bins of clothes and toys.

Story continues below advertisement

“I call it home and I really don’t know what I am going to do,” said Tanghe. “I’ve been there because I can’t find housing. I don’t want to go to the shelter because it’s like a jail, and they got so many rules.”

The encampment is right above the highway and surrounded by bush, which has sparked some concern, especially as wildfire season approaches.

Just last year, crews responded to a large fire at the camp that could be seen from across the lake.