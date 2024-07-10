Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Renowned Alberta artist Alex Janvier dies at 89

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 2:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Who is Alex Janvier, the artist behind the tile mosaic artwork at Rogers Place?'
Who is Alex Janvier, the artist behind the tile mosaic artwork at Rogers Place?
WATCH ABOVE: (September 2016): A mosaic tile art piece is now in place in the floor of Ford Hall inside Rogers Place. The piece was designed by Alberta artist Alex Janvier, but who is he? Janvier is part of what's known as the Indian Group of Seven artists who have achieved international recognition. Despite the accolades, the 81-year-old lives a pretty humble life. Vinesh Pratap met with him at his gallery on the Cold Lake First Nation – Sep 8, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Renowned artist Alex Janvier has died at the age of 89.

Officials at the Assembly of First Nations annual general meeting announced his death and held a moment of silence.

Janvier, who was from Cold Lake First Nations in Alberta, is considered one of Canada’s greatest painters.

Janvier was the artist behind the Iron Foot Place tile mosaic in Ford Hall at Edmonton’s Rogers Place downtown. The 3,500-pound mosaic is made up of nearly one million byzantine glass smalti tiles.

Trending Now

Janvier’s work is widely collected and hangs in private homes and public galleries across the country and around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

He was a groundbreaking Indigenous artist and belonged to the so-called Indian Group of Seven.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Janvier’s work is known for bright colours and flowing lines, which combined the influences of Denesuline beadwork and abstract modernists such as Vassily Kandinsky.

Click to play video: 'Tile mosaic unveiled at Rogers Place'
Tile mosaic unveiled at Rogers Place
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices