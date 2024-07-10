Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

