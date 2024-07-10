Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
More on Crime
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

Crime

Manitoba man busted for guns, drugs after initial call to RCMP about uttering threats

By Sam Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge.
A file photo of an RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP from the Gypsumville, Man., detachment say a man from Lake St. Martin is in custody after a report about a person uttering threats ultimately led to the seizure of cocaine, firearms and more contraband.

Police said they were called on Thursday afternoon about the threats, and were able to pull the suspect over in a traffic stop the next day. A search of the man turned up a small quantity of cocaine.

The man’s Memorial Crescent home was then searched, with the help of the RCMP’s emergency response team, and police said officers turned up three firearms, as well as ammunition, cash, another small quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the man had been prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

A 35-year-old now faces a list of charges including uttering threats, unsafe storage of a firearm and possessing property obtained by crime. RCMP continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media'
Manitoba man arrested after government, law enforcement threatened on social media

Sponsored content

AdChoices