United Airlines Boeing plane loses wheel during take-off in L.A.

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 1:51 pm
2 min read
A United Airlines plane taking off. A red circle indicates a lost wheel falling through the air. View image in full screen
A Boeing 737-200 aircraft operated by Unted Airlines on July 8, 2024, lost a wheel during a take-off from the Los Angeles International Airport. Cali Planes via X @RadarBoxCom
A Boeing jet operated by United Airlines lost a landing gear wheel during take-off from Los Angeles on Monday morning — the second reported wheel loss incident for the airline this year.

The Boeing 757-200 jet was just beginning a journey to Denver, Colo. when the wheel dropped from the aircraft and plummeted downward over the Los Angeles International Airport.

The incident was captured on camera by the YouTube channel Cali Planes, which regularly livestreams aircraft landings and departures from various airports.

There were no injuries reported by the 174 passengers and seven crew members onboard Flight 1001, according to a United Airlines statement to The Washington Post.

The jet was able to make a safe landing upon arrival in Denver.

United Airlines is investigating the incident. The wheel has been recovered.

In March, a United Airlines flight en route to Osaka, Japan from San Francisco also lost a wheel during take-off. No one was injured and the plane landed safely. The wheel from the Boeing 777-200 landed on the San Francisco runway before bouncing into an employee parking lot where it damaged several cars.

Boeing incidents like these have continued to make international headlines this year as the company battles bad press.

Several whistleblowers have come forward with complaints about Boeing in recent months, leading to the company being sanctioned by U.S. investigators in June. American officials said the corporation violated investigative regulations to do with possible causes of a door plug blowout that left a gaping hole in a Boeing 737 Max 9 in January.

Last week, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by Air Europa made an emergency stop in Brazil after severe turbulence injured more than 30 people on Monday, fracturing the necks and skulls of several passengers.

Severe turbulence injures dozens on Air Europa flight

Despite increased reports of Boeing-related incidences and wavering consumer trust, experts still say flying is safe. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), commercial aircraft accidents have been on the decline in recent years.

Why Boeing’s potential criminal charges could have ‘huge’ impact globally
