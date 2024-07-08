‘Danger below that tranquil, beautiful water’: More rescues at Lynn Canyon

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are once again urging caution on Vancouver’s North Shore after another busy weekend amid the soaring heat.

On Sunday, an injured hiker was the latest rescue after he was walking along the trail at the bottom of Twin Falls when he and his wife decided to go off trail and the man slipped and fell.

Brent Steacy with the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the man tumbled head over heels down the trail but was lucky enough not to land in the river or on the rocks.

However, Steacy said the man injured his knee and had to be extracted with help.

“Not a technical rescue, but it’s what we call a steep slope rescue,” Steacy said. “So, ropes are put into play and mechanical systems are put in.”

He added that it took three trucks with four firefighters on each to get the man up the embankment and to safety.

“It does draw away from other calls and being able to respond to (calls) within the district during this time. We’re taking three trucks out of service, basically to do this. We’ll do it every day and any time it does come in. So we’re not worried about that.”

0:56 Intoxicated man falls into Lynn Canyon waters prompting rescue

This rescue is just the latest in a string of incidents in Lynn Canyon as many seek relief from the current heat wave.

An intoxicated man in his early 20s was pulled from the waters in Lynn Canyon Park on Saturday evening.

District of North Vancouver firefighters responded to the “30-foot pool” at the North Shore park around 8 p.m. after the man reportedly fell off some rocks into the water.

Firefighters carried the man on a stretcher up from the popular swimming spot to the parking lot where he was handed off to BC Emergency Services.

According to the BC Coroners Service, alcohol and drugs have been a contributing factor in 38 per cent of drownings from 2012 to 2020.

Just last week, a 21-year-old man drowned at the same park, at the Twin Falls area.

View image in full screen A look at the recent incidents in Lynn Canyon Park. Global News

1:26 Lynn Canyon drowning death prompts water safety warning

Steacy said it’s important to remember that while this area is beautiful and can be a great way to cool off, it is still very dangerous.

“There is danger below that tranquil, beautiful water as well,” he said.

“The train is very difficult. It’s rocky, it’s rooty. People, because they come from very close in here, from their homes and a 15-minute bus ride or drive right in, they think it’s a sort of manicured, trail system. And it’s not. It’s still rough. It’s still nature, and dangerous stuff.”

Steacy said people need to have proper footwear, clothing and water in order to keep themselves safe.