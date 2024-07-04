Death of young man who cliff-jumped at Twin Falls prompts warning from B.C. officials

Send this page to someone via email

First responders are warning people that as the weather heats up, jumping into unknown bodies of water to cool down can be very dangerous.

The District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service was called to Twin Falls in Lynn Canyon on Wednesday for a report of a swimmer in distress.

Assistant Chief Scott Ferguson told Global News that they were able to find the swimmer and pull them out of the water to a waiting B.C. Ambulance crew.

North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said the incident happened at about 5 p.m.

“It was reported that a group of friends were jumping off a cliff at the Twin Falls there,” he said.

“And one of the friends who did not know how to swim and had never cliff-jumped, jumped in the water and was underwater for approximately 30 minutes before first responders could get to him and rescue him.”

Sahak said that despite being airlifted to the hospital the young man in his 20s died. His next of kin are still being notified.

“We’re advising the public and especially young people who use Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge or, you know, the cliff jumping there, the Twin Falls, to be extremely cautious,” he added.

Sahak added that in the last 25 years, there have been more than 20 deaths at that site, with the majority being young people who are inexperienced and do not know the water well.

In the summer it can be a very busy area but officials said their messaging is always the same.

“The message that we would have for the public is when they do come out to recreate in the area here, make sure that they know the dangers of the area,” Ferguson said.

“We have lots of signage throughout the park. We have park rangers that are on staff daily throughout the summer and can answer any questions you have. So, please use them and make sure that you know the dangers of the of the area because it is moving water and it can be very dangerous.”