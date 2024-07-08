BMO Centre unveils floral wonderland for Stampede 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The brand-new BMO Centre has turned over a new leaf just in time for Stampede 2024, and it’s about to transform again. Behind the scenes, local florists meticulously crafted their vision for a stunning floral display.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind thing that we could only have ever dreamed of,” says Carmen Edgar-Hagopian, one of the florists bringing this vision to life.

Edgar-Hagopian and her colleague, Tamara Anderson, created floral mannequins of Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

As part of the Fleurs de Villes exhibit, this blooming wonderland features 22 fresh floral mannequins on display for all 10 days of the Calgary Stampede.

“We get to bring two massive country stars to life with fresh botanical florals,” Edgar-Hagopian, who owns Violet & Co., shares.

The process is time-consuming and intricate, from the planning stages to figuring out what flowers to order, and finally, to keeping the larger-than-life floral superstars fresh for all 10 days of the Stampede.

Story continues below advertisement

For these Calgary florists, the chance to share their craft on one of the world’s biggest stages makes the hard work worth it.

“To be able to beautify it in this way and use these amazing iconic country music stars to express these beautiful floral applications — it feels like the perfect storm,” Anderson says.

Fleurs de Villes is fresh, fragrant and on display until July 14. Festival-goers are able to stop and smell the roses, and vote on their favourite country installation.