Annual Penticton Scottish Festival draws thousands

The Highland Games have come to the Okanagan Valley, saving many people an hours-long flight.

The Penticton Scottish Festival drawing thousands of people to Kings Park to celebrate the occassion.

“This is a very exciting day to be Scottish for a day as a visitor or a resident,” said Wayne McDougall, Penticton Scottish Festival Society vice-president.

“[There is] a number of different Scottish traditions, sports entertainment, music, all kinds of things.”

The festivities began Friday, July 5 with a Celtic concert.

Many members of the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers came out in their kilts to perform some of the traditional Scottish dances.

“Some of them are from the 1700s, so we do some of the very very old ones back in Robbie Burns’ days,” said Nancy Laramie, a member of the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers.

The annual Scottish invasion of Kings Park is a treasured decades-long tradition that organizers hope to continue for decades to come.