Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Annual Penticton Scottish Festival draws thousands

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 6, 2024 8:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands attend Penticton Scottish Festival'
Thousands attend Penticton Scottish Festival
The Highland Games have come to the Okanagan Valley, saving many people an hours-long flight. Sydney Morton has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Highland Games have come to the Okanagan Valley, saving many people an hours-long flight.

The Penticton Scottish Festival drawing thousands of people to Kings Park to celebrate the occassion.

“This is a very exciting day to be Scottish for a day as a visitor or a resident,” said Wayne McDougall, Penticton Scottish Festival Society vice-president.

“[There is] a number of different Scottish traditions, sports entertainment, music, all kinds of things.”
Story continues below advertisement

The festivities began Friday, July 5 with a Celtic concert.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Many members of the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers came out in their kilts to perform some of the traditional Scottish dances.

“Some of them are from the 1700s, so we do some of the very very old ones back in Robbie Burns’ days,” said Nancy Laramie, a member of the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers.

The annual Scottish invasion of Kings Park is a treasured decades-long tradition that organizers hope to continue for decades to come.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices