Health

Vancouver social housing project expanding to up to 200 spaces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2024 7:59 pm
1 min read
Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon speaks during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 27, 2024. A Vancouver Downtown Eastside housing project is being expanded from one city lot to four and will now include community health and social services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon speaks during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, May 27, 2024. A Vancouver Downtown Eastside housing project is being expanded from one city lot to four and will now include community health and social services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A housing project in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside is being expanded from one city lot to four and will include community health and social services.

B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the proposed development at the 300-block of East Hastings Street at the former site of a Buddhist temple will be expanded after a donation of adjacent land from the charitable 625 Powell Street Foundation.

Click to play video: 'Innovative DTES social housing project struggling to fill vacancies'
Innovative DTES social housing project struggling to fill vacancies

The original plan in 2018 called for 75 housing units, but foundation director Don McKenzie says under the expansion it will provide up to 200 people at risk of homelessness with affordable and supportive housing in a building up to eight storeys high.

Kahlon says the first floor will be dedicated to community health services.

He says the province, BC Housing and Vancouver Coastal Health will work with the City of Vancouver on an application to redevelop the site this fall.

Click to play video: 'Milestone for Vancouver’s Little Mountain project'
Milestone for Vancouver’s Little Mountain project
The minister says since March 2023, the government has opened more than 750 new and renovated housing spaces in the Downtown Eastside and another 850 new and renovated spaces are currently underway.

“We know that the need in this community in particular is great,” Kahlon said at a news conference Friday in the Downtown Eastside.

“We have SROs (single-room-occupancy units) that are not in good condition and we know we need to move away from SROs.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

