Charges pending against St. Albert man accused of propositioning teen girls

RCMP say charges are pending against a St. Albert man who is accused of punching a teenage boy after allegedly asking two teenage girls if they wanted to do drugs and have sex with him.

In a news release, St. Albert RCMP confirmed the man, who has not been named, was arrested Thursday.

The arrest comes a little more than a week after two 15-year-old girls were approached by a man in the parking lot of the Mission Ridge Shopping Centre on McKinney Avenue.

According to police, the man allegedly asked the girls if they wanted to do drugs and have sex with him.

“The female youths got scared so they walked over to their 14-year-old male friend and told him what happened,” the RCMP said.

“The male friend confronted the suspect, who then punched the youth in the face. An adult civilian attempted to intervene, but the suspect fled the area.”

St. Albert RCMP thanked the public for their assistance, noting that public tips were crucial in identifying the man.

Detailed information about the suspect cannot be released at this time, police said.