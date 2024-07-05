Menu

Crime

Charges pending against St. Albert man accused of propositioning teen girls

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Charges are pending against a St. Albert man accused of asking two teenage girls if they wanted to do drugs and have sex with him last week. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
RCMP say charges are pending against a St. Albert man who is accused of punching a teenage boy after allegedly asking two teenage girls if they wanted to do drugs and have sex with him.

In a news release, St. Albert RCMP confirmed the man, who has not been named, was arrested Thursday.

The arrest comes a little more than a week after two 15-year-old girls were approached by a man in the parking lot of the Mission Ridge Shopping Centre on McKinney Avenue.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the man allegedly asked the girls if they wanted to do drugs and have sex with him.

“The female youths got scared so they walked over to their 14-year-old male friend and told him what happened,” the RCMP said.

“The male friend confronted the suspect, who then punched the youth in the face. An adult civilian attempted to intervene, but the suspect fled the area.”

St. Albert RCMP thanked the public for their assistance, noting that public tips were crucial in identifying the man.

Detailed information about the suspect cannot be released at this time, police said.

