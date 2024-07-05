Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek man for indecent act at public park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 11:05 am
1 min read
Kawartha Heights Park seen on July 5, 2024. Peterborough police are investigating multiple reports of a man masturbating at the park on July 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Kawartha Heights Park seen on July 5, 2024. Peterborough police are investigating multiple reports of a man masturbating at the park on July 4, 2024. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating reports of a man who was publicly masturbating at a west-end park on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 9 p.m., two residents called to report a man who was seen  masturbating in Kawartha Heights Park.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers attended the park and were told the individual was seen leaving the area on a bicycle, heading towards Kawartha Heights Boulevard.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the individual.

The suspect was described to police as a man in his 50s to 60s, approximately 6-feet tall with grey hair and had dark square-framed glasses. He was wearing a red T-shirt and grey shorts and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices