Peterborough police seek man for indecent act at public park

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating reports of a man who was publicly masturbating at a west-end park on Thursday.
The Peterborough Police Service says around 9 p.m., two residents called to report a man who was seen masturbating in Kawartha Heights Park.
Officers attended the park and were told the individual was seen leaving the area on a bicycle, heading towards Kawartha Heights Boulevard.
Officers searched the area but did not locate the individual.
The suspect was described to police as a man in his 50s to 60s, approximately 6-feet tall with grey hair and had dark square-framed glasses. He was wearing a red T-shirt and grey shorts and riding a bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.
