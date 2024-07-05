Peterborough police seek man for indecent act at public park

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating reports of a man who was publicly masturbating at a west-end park on Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 9 p.m., two residents called to report a man who was seen masturbating in Kawartha Heights Park.

Officers attended the park and were told the individual was seen leaving the area on a bicycle, heading towards Kawartha Heights Boulevard.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the individual.

The suspect was described to police as a man in his 50s to 60s, approximately 6-feet tall with grey hair and had dark square-framed glasses. He was wearing a red T-shirt and grey shorts and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.