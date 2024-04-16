Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested for ‘indecent act’ in front of businesses: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 16, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., arrested a man for an indecent act on April 15 ,2024. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested after police say he was masturbating in front of businesses on Monday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a man exposing himself and masturbating near businesses while in a parking lot in the area of Townsend Street and George St. North

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. Further investigation determined the man was wanted on warrants in other jurisdictions.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The 41-year-old man was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 30.

However, police say he was then turned over to police in the jurisdiction in which he was wanted. No details were provided.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Thieves cut roof to gain access to Bridgenorth pharmacy: Peterborough County OPP'
Thieves cut roof to gain access to Bridgenorth pharmacy: Peterborough County OPP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices