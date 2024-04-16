Peterborough man arrested for ‘indecent act’ in front of businesses: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested after police say he was masturbating in front of businesses on Monday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a report of a man exposing himself and masturbating near businesses while in a parking lot in the area of Townsend Street and George St. North

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. Further investigation determined the man was wanted on warrants in other jurisdictions.

The 41-year-old man was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 30.

However, police say he was then turned over to police in the jurisdiction in which he was wanted. No details were provided.