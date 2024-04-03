Peterborough man arrested after indecent acts reported in Jackson Park: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces multiple charges of indecency following reported incidents at Jackson Park.

Peterborough police report that at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the north-end park about a man reportedly committing an indecent act in public.

A suspect was found and taken into custody.

Police say they determined the man was the same suspect wanted in connection with two incidents reported on Saturday, which led to multiple 911 calls. Police say on that day, they searched the park but could not locate the suspect.

The 40-year-old man was charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.