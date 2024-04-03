Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested after indecent acts reported in Jackson Park: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
Peterborough police arrested a man on April 2, 2024, following alleged incidents of committing indecent acts in Jackson Park. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on April 2, 2024, following alleged incidents of committing indecent acts in Jackson Park. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces multiple charges of indecency following reported incidents at Jackson Park.

Peterborough police report that at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the north-end park about a man reportedly committing an indecent act in public.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A suspect was found and taken into custody.

Police say they determined the man was the same suspect wanted in connection with two incidents reported on Saturday, which led to multiple 911 calls. Police say on that day, they searched the park but could not locate the suspect.

The 40-year-old man was charged with three counts of committing an indecent act.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices