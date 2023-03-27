Menu

Crime

Man arrested for indecent exposure at Peterborough, Ont. park: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 3:02 pm
Peterborough Police Service
Police responded to a report a man was exposing himself while walking around Barnado Park in the north end on Saturday night. Global News Peterborough file
A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested after a report of a man exposing himself at a park in the city’s north end on Saturday night.

The Peterborough Police Service around 11:15 p.m. responded to a call about a vehicle that stopped in the parking lot at Barnado Park. A man was then seen walking into the park, exposing himself and masturbating, police said.

Officers located the suspect and vehicle matching the description provided.

Read more: Man follows girls home, looks through window while committing ‘indecent act,’ Toronto police say

The investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.




