Man arrested for indecent exposure at Peterborough, Ont. park: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man was arrested after a report of a man exposing himself at a park in the city’s north end on Saturday night.
The Peterborough Police Service around 11:15 p.m. responded to a call about a vehicle that stopped in the parking lot at Barnado Park. A man was then seen walking into the park, exposing himself and masturbating, police said.
Officers located the suspect and vehicle matching the description provided.
The investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Peterborough man who was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.
He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.
