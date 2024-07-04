Okanagan country musician Ben Klick marks 10-year anniversary with tour

Send this page to someone via email

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a decade since Ben Klick started chasing his dream alongside his band.

West Kelowna, B.C.-based Klick has just celebrated 10 years with his bandmates, Darrin ‘Dirt ‘Cherewayko and Cyril Schermann.

“Ten years is an accomplishment, it’s one of those things that the people I have met, the stages I have played, the stuff I have been able to do over the course of 10 years …it’s pretty neat to see,” said Klick.

Klick now splits his time between Nashville in the United States and the Okanagan Valley, where he is recording new music and pursuing the next phase of his career — which is becoming an international success.

However, he hasn’t forgotten his Okanagan roots which is one of the reasons he has kept the original band together.

I have learned an awful lot from him, he’s got a great spirit, he’s an old soul,” said Schermann.

“When he and I get together and play together and get to collaborate like that it’s pretty happy [times].”

Together, they have added more songs to lineups and even a new member to the band for their 10th anniversary tour.

“It’s a lot of fun, he’s got some new songs,” said Jeremy Kneesahw who now plays the guitar with the band.

“It’s classic, classy country music, everybody likes it, everyone can enjoy something about it and we have been having a lot of fun.”

On this tour Klick and the band are stepping back onto many of the stages they have played over the years.

“Basically recreate all the fun we have had over the years, we are going to play stuff that’s not released and that is still in the recording process,” said Klick.

“[And] we are playing stuff I started putting out on my YouTube channel far over 10 years ago.”

The tour of the Okanagan Shuswap runs through to July 13 and tickets are till available online. For more information visit www.benklick.com