Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police lay murder charges in connection with Shawnessy hotel shooting

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Calgary police responded to a fatal shooting at a hotel in Shawnessy in Calgary's southeast on March 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police charged a man with murder after a fatal shooting at a hotel in Shawnessy in Calgary's southeast on March 25, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting last spring inside a hotel in the city’s southeast.

Police said on March 25, a shooting took place around 3 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel at 60 Shawville Road in Shawnessy.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting to find a man with gunshot wounds in one of the hotel suites. He was declared dead at the scene.

On April 22, police asked the public to help identify a suspect believed to have been involved in the homicide.

Trending Now

On Thursday afternoon, Calgary police said the suspect was found in Red Deer, taken into custody and transported to Calgary.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, and will next be in court on July 11.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices