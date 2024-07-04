Calgary police lay murder charges in connection with Shawnessy hotel shooting

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting last spring inside a hotel in the city’s southeast.
Police said on March 25, a shooting took place around 3 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel at 60 Shawville Road in Shawnessy.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting to find a man with gunshot wounds in one of the hotel suites. He was declared dead at the scene.
On April 22, police asked the public to help identify a suspect believed to have been involved in the homicide.
On Thursday afternoon, Calgary police said the suspect was found in Red Deer, taken into custody and transported to Calgary.
He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, and will next be in court on July 11.
- A ‘living hell’: More disturbing allegations made as QMJHL hazing lawsuit filed
- Suspect extradited to U.S. to face charges in murder-for-hire plot of Hardeep Nijjar associate
- Woman accused of trying to drown 3yo Muslim child rearrested, bond set at $1M in Texas
- Canadian dead in Ireland, Global Affairs Canada says
Comments