Sports

Raptors sign three 2024 draft picks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed 2024 draft picks Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo and Jamal Shead.

The Raptors did not provide financial terms of the deals when announcing the signings Thursday but said Walter signed a rookie-scale contract through 2025-26 while Mogbo and Shead signed multi-year deals.

Toronto selected Walter, a six-foot-four guard out of Baylor, with the 19th-overall pick in the draft.

He averaged a team-high 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 32.3 minutes in 35 games in his lone season with the Bears.

Toronto took Mogbo with the first pick of the second round, 31st overall. The 6-6 forward averaged 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the University of San Francisco last season.

The Raptors acquired the draft rights to Shead, along with guard Davion Mitchell, forward Sasha Vezenkov and a 2025 second-round pick (via Portland) from Sacramento in exchange for forward Jalen McDaniels on June 28.

The six-foot guard, who was picked 45th overall by the Kings, averaged 9.7 points, five assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals over four seasons at Houston.

The Raptors also announced that they have signed centre Branden Carlson to a two-way contract.

The seven-foot, 220-pound player from South Jordan, Utah, averaged team highs of 17 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 36 games as a fifth-year senior last season with the Utah Utes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

