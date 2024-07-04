Vancouver police seek 2 men for information on West End death

Vancouver police are looking for two men they believe could have information about a sudden death in the city’s West End in May.
Police say the 35-year-old was found dead in his apartment near Davie and Bidwell streets around 11:30 a.m. on May 30.
Investigators haven’t determined how he died, but are working to figure out if it was the result of a crime.
“These two men were seen with the deceased prior to his death,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.
“We believe these men may have important information about what happened, and we’d like to speak with them.”
Anyone who recognizes the men or who has relevant information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.
