Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police seek 2 men for information on West End death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police ask for help identifying 2 men with possible West End sudden death info'
Vancouver police ask for help identifying 2 men with possible West End sudden death info
Vancouver police ask for help identifying two men who may have information about West End sudden death. The two men were seen in the company of a 35-year-old man prior to his death.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police are looking for two men they believe could have information about a sudden death in the city’s West End in May.

Police say the 35-year-old was found dead in his apartment near Davie and Bidwell streets around 11:30 a.m. on May 30.

Investigators haven’t determined how he died, but are working to figure out if it was the result of a crime.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid in fatal Vancouver Chinatown stabbing'
Charges laid in fatal Vancouver Chinatown stabbing
Trending Now

“These two men were seen with the deceased prior to his death,” Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe these men may have important information about what happened, and we’d like to speak with them.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone who recognizes the men or who has relevant information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices