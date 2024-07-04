Menu

Crime

Crane climber arrested after incident closes down Kelowna street: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Kelowna RCMP presented city council with its 2023 year-end report based on public safety and crime data on Monday. Last spring, council identified crime and safety as one of its top priorities, and as Jayden Wasney reports, the RCMP is working with the city to ensure those targets are met. – Mar 11, 2024
A downtown Kelowna, B.C., street was closed for several hours Wednesday night after a man climbed 20 storeys up a construction crane.

At around 8 p.m., police started to block off Leon Avenue and Water Street from the public as they dealt with a man who they claim broke into a construction site and climbed approximately 20 storeys up a crane, creating a safety hazard.

Police and ambulance crews managed to get the man down safely from the crane at approximately 11:45 p.m. Police say he was then arrested for break and enter and mischief and held in custody overnight.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for staying out of the area at the time of the event. This allowed our officers and other emergency personnel to focus on the safety of the suspect resulting in a successful resolution,”  Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a press release.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

