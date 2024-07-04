Crane climber arrested after incident closes down Kelowna street: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A downtown Kelowna, B.C., street was closed for several hours Wednesday night after a man climbed 20 storeys up a construction crane.

At around 8 p.m., police started to block off Leon Avenue and Water Street from the public as they dealt with a man who they claim broke into a construction site and climbed approximately 20 storeys up a crane, creating a safety hazard.

Police and ambulance crews managed to get the man down safely from the crane at approximately 11:45 p.m. Police say he was then arrested for break and enter and mischief and held in custody overnight.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for staying out of the area at the time of the event. This allowed our officers and other emergency personnel to focus on the safety of the suspect resulting in a successful resolution,” Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a press release.