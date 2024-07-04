Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wife killer Greg Fertuck to be sentenced in Saskatoon court Thursday afternoon

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
Greg Fertuck told Sask. RCMP he loved estranged wife Sheree Fertuck: ‘I hope she’s well’ View image in full screen
Sheree Fertuck was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015. Her estranged husband, Greg Fertuck, was arrested and charged with her murder in June 2019. Facebook / Saskatchewan RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A nearly three-year-long Saskatoon court case will finally come to a close Thursday afternoon when Greg Fertuck is sentenced for killing his wife.

Sheree Fertuck went missing near Kenaston, Sask., on Dec. 7, 2015. Her body has never been found.

Click to play video: 'Greg Fertuck found guilty of killing ex-wife after nearly three-year long trial'
Greg Fertuck found guilty of killing ex-wife after nearly three-year long trial

Fertuck confessed to the murder in 2019 during an undercover police operation, where he said he shot Sheree twice in a gravel pit, hid her body and stashed the rifle in rural Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Calling himself a “dark cowboy,” Fertuck re-enacted killing Sheree and drew maps of the gravel pit for undercover officers posing as high-profile crime bosses.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In court, he claimed he was lying during those statements, firing his lawyers and representing himself throughout his trial.

Partway through the extensive trial, the murder weapon was found, matching shells recovered from the gravel pit.

Cellphone records place Fertuck’s phone at the gravel pit on the day Sheree went missing, and pinging off cellphone towers along the same route he told undercover officers he followed on his way to the killing.

Fertuck’s trial was delayed by his personal health issues, COVID-19 and his application for a mistrial.

Sherree’s family will have the opportunity to address Fertuck on Thursday in victim impact statements.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices