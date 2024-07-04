Wife killer Greg Fertuck to be sentenced in Saskatoon court Thursday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

A nearly three-year-long Saskatoon court case will finally come to a close Thursday afternoon when Greg Fertuck is sentenced for killing his wife.

Sheree Fertuck went missing near Kenaston, Sask., on Dec. 7, 2015. Her body has never been found.

1:23 Greg Fertuck found guilty of killing ex-wife after nearly three-year long trial

Fertuck confessed to the murder in 2019 during an undercover police operation, where he said he shot Sheree twice in a gravel pit, hid her body and stashed the rifle in rural Saskatchewan.

Calling himself a “dark cowboy,” Fertuck re-enacted killing Sheree and drew maps of the gravel pit for undercover officers posing as high-profile crime bosses.

In court, he claimed he was lying during those statements, firing his lawyers and representing himself throughout his trial.

Partway through the extensive trial, the murder weapon was found, matching shells recovered from the gravel pit.

Cellphone records place Fertuck’s phone at the gravel pit on the day Sheree went missing, and pinging off cellphone towers along the same route he told undercover officers he followed on his way to the killing.

Fertuck’s trial was delayed by his personal health issues, COVID-19 and his application for a mistrial.

Sherree’s family will have the opportunity to address Fertuck on Thursday in victim impact statements.