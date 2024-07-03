15 arrested in Kelowna for being drunk in public on Canada Day: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

In what police are describing as a “very successful” Canada Day celebration, there were 170 files opened for issues including theft, drinking and driving, and causing a disturbance.

Thousands streamed into the Central Okanagan city from July 1 to the early hours of July 2, to partake in the festivities, which are pegged as the second largest in the city. As such, there’s usually a heightened sense of alert. RCMP say they responded to around 170 files, they said in a press release Wednesday morning.

Officers arrested 15 people for causing a disturbance by being drunk in public. In addition, patrol officers removed three impaired drivers from city roads, all fined with immediate roadside prohibitions.

3:07 B.C. Canada Day celebrations

“Having a significant police presence throughout the city, especially in our downtown core, was instrumental not only in monitoring the influx of Canada Day participants, but in socializing with them and offering a sense of safety for the thousands of participants taking in the long weekend celebrations,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

Police from across the province came in to ensure the event, which is the second largest in the province, went off without a hitch.