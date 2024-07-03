SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calgary Stampede: safety begins with beating the heat

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede 2024 will have extra police and security checks'
Calgary Stampede 2024 will have extra police and security checks
WATCH: There will be more police and additional security checks at this year’s Stampede. But the biggest safety concern will likely be how to beat the heat. Doug Vaessen reports.
With temperatures forecast to hit or exceed 30 C during this year’s Calgary Stampede, officials are reminding people to keep cool.

Kerrie Blizard, director of public safety and environment at the Calgary Stampede, said there is one big difference-maker in keeping people cool: the BMO expansion.

“This is a brand new 500,000 square-foot expansion, so there is a lot of extra room to roam indoors as well in air conditioned spaces.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Blizard said extra fountains and misting stations could also be added, but only when certain threshold temperatures are met.

“Misting stations, I mean, we are still under some water restrictions but again, they will be tied to public safety, so public safety taking priority.”

This year’s stampede will also see more uniformed Calgary police officers, peace officers and security guards to run safety checks at the gates.

Staff Sgt. JF Dery said it’s more a reflection of the number of patrons expected this year than anything else.

“The increased attendance this year that we are expecting — and we are also looking at basically the city is growing — so we adjust our staffing levels to meet the needs of the public. We want to ensure we are planning a safe event for everyone.”

This year’s Calgary Stampede runs from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 14.

