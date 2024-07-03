Calgary Stampede: safety begins with beating the heat

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures forecast to hit or exceed 30 C during this year’s Calgary Stampede, officials are reminding people to keep cool.

Kerrie Blizard, director of public safety and environment at the Calgary Stampede, said there is one big difference-maker in keeping people cool: the BMO expansion.

“This is a brand new 500,000 square-foot expansion, so there is a lot of extra room to roam indoors as well in air conditioned spaces.”

Blizard said extra fountains and misting stations could also be added, but only when certain threshold temperatures are met.

“Misting stations, I mean, we are still under some water restrictions but again, they will be tied to public safety, so public safety taking priority.”

This year’s stampede will also see more uniformed Calgary police officers, peace officers and security guards to run safety checks at the gates.

Staff Sgt. JF Dery said it’s more a reflection of the number of patrons expected this year than anything else.

“The increased attendance this year that we are expecting — and we are also looking at basically the city is growing — so we adjust our staffing levels to meet the needs of the public. We want to ensure we are planning a safe event for everyone.”

This year’s Calgary Stampede runs from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 14.