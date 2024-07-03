Police release image of man who may be connected to fireworks incident in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have released an image of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with a fireworks incident that occurred in Waterloo on Canada Day.

According to a release from police, two people who were injured by fireworks shot by a man at them on Monday night.

They say in the first incident a person was walking on Central Street at around 10:30 p.m. when they were struck by a firework.

A second victim was also struck by a firework in the same area, according to police, who say the man was last spotted walking towards Albert Street.

On Tuesday night, police issued a photo of a man they are hoping to identify and speak with in connection with the incident.

Continuing to investigate a fireworks incident on Central Street in Waterloo. Looking to identify and speak to the individual pictured below in connection to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 6399. To provide anonymous… pic.twitter.com/MCJVE5Mm1l — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 3, 2024

On Tuesday morning, Ward 7 Coun. Julie Wright told Global News that she was leaving the Canada Day drone show at Waterloo Park with her family on Monday night at around 10:30 p.m. when she spotted a man lighting fireworks in the area.

She said that confronted the man, telling him to stop, as there were families in the area.

“He just turned on me and started shooting the fireworks at me,” she said. “It was multiple fireworks so two to three of them went off and one of them hit me right where my ear meets my cheek,” she said.

“(I was) just ducking and evading and managed to get one right in the ear,” she explained.

Her husband was walking ahead of her with their children but came back to her when he realized there was an issue.

“He circled back and then he was able to get a photo of the individuals who are involved,” she explained.

“So, there was a main person and then there was an associate of that individual and he managed to get the photos. The police have some good evidence.”