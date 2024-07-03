Menu

Nova Scotia patients can access a suite of health records through phone application

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotians are now able to access a number of their personal health records through the province’s mobile phone application called YourHealthNS. Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson attends a briefing in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotians are now able to access a number of their personal health records through the province’s mobile phone application called YourHealthNS.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says the new service is the result of a successful $3-million pilot project earlier this year involving 15 family doctors and seven nurse practitioners at six clinics.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The pilot assisted nearly 14,000 patients access their health records through the app.

Thompson says patients across the province who are at least 16 and older and have a valid health card can now access information on hospital visits and stays, medications, immunizations and lab test results.

The minister says records from IWK Health are also now available, while information from visits with family doctors and nurse practitioners should be accessible on the app by the end of September.

Thompson says making the information readily available will help patients better manage their health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

