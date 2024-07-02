Winnipeg police respond to break-in, recover stolen property in overnight incident

Winnipeg police say they responded to a break-in and recovered stolen property after an arrest around midnight Tuesday.
At 12:13 a.m., police went to the 1100 block of Notre Dame for the report of a break-in.
Police say they learned from employees that a man had unsuccessfully attempted to break in through the front and rear doors of the business using a screwdriver before running away.
Officers searched the area for the suspect and found him in the 1100 block of Garfield Street North. He was arrested without incident and the following items were seized from his possession:
- Scanning equipment
- Ewheels EW-18 Electric Scooter
- Various batteries
- Storage locker locks x 2
- Various keys
- Screwdriver
Police say some of the items were stolen from a business in the 1200 block of Notre Dame at 8:25 p.m. on Canada Day.
A 46-year-old man from Winnipeg has been detained in custody and is facing many charges related to theft.
Comments