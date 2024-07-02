Winnipeg Jets season kicks off Oct. 9 in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Next season can’t come soon enough for Jets fans disappointed with their team’s first-round playoff ouster — and now there’s a date to circle on the calendar.

The hockey club released its 82-game 2024-25 regular season schedule Tuesday, which begins with a game on the road Oct. 9 against the Edmonton Oilers, who fell one game short of winning the Stanley Cup in 2023-24.

The Jets kick off their season at Canada Life Centre two days later with a home opener on Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Winnipeg fans will get a chance to see the NHL’s newest franchise in person on Nov. 5 at Canada Life Centre, when the Jets take on the Utah Hockey Club, a team that rose from the ashes of the now-inactive Arizona Coyotes.

Former Jets coach Paul Maurice, whose efforts with the Florida Panthers were rewarded with a championship, will be back in the building Nov. 19, three days after the Jets and Panthers face off down south.

There won’t be any Jets games between Feb. 8-21, 2025, as the NHL takes a pause for the best-on-best 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, featuring pros from Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland.

The club said it will release television broadcast schedules shortly, although all 82 games will be broadcast on 680 CJOB and Power 97, on AM and FM radio, respectively.