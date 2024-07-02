Menu

Crime

Windows bashed on Fairhaven School front doors: Saskatoon police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 2:13 pm
1 min read
Fairhaven School had its windows on the front doors bashed in Monday. View image in full screen
Fairhaven School had its windows on the front doors bashed in Monday. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield
Fairhaven School in Saskatoon had its windows smashed out on the front doors Monday and police say they are investigating.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a report around 7:50 p.m. that the windows on the building in the 400 block of Forrester Drive had been smashed out.

Officers found that the doors beyond the entrance were all still locked and believe that no one entered the building due to the officer setting off the alarm when checking inside the school.

Police say there are no suspects, witnesses or video at this time.

Global News reached out to Saskatoon Public Schools but it refused to comment.

A few weeks prior police were investigating the area due to a homicide investigation on the school grounds as well.

