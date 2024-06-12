Man in ‘critical condition’ as police presence closes Saskatoon’s Fairhaven School

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police presence has shut down Fairhaven School on Wednesday.

Parents were notified through Edsby that the school wouldn’t be open because the area needs to be clear for police to investigate.

Saskatoon Public Schools confirmed the school closure but couldn’t comment further.

Saskatoon police said a man was injured in the area and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said there isn’t believed to be a threat to public safety.