Crime

Man in ‘critical condition’ as police presence closes Saskatoon’s Fairhaven School

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 10:58 am
1 min read
Police presence at Fairhaven School has caused it to close Wednesday as officers investigate. View image in full screen
Police presence at Fairhaven School has caused it to close Wednesday as officers investigate. Global News/ Devon Latchuk
Saskatoon police presence has shut down Fairhaven School on Wednesday.

Parents were notified through Edsby that the school wouldn’t be open because the area needs to be clear for police to investigate.

Saskatoon Public Schools confirmed the school closure but couldn’t comment further.

Saskatoon police said a man was injured in the area and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said there isn’t believed to be a threat to public safety.

