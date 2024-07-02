Menu

Traffic

Man dead after being hit by Calgary Transit bus: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 2, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
Calgary police were investigating a report of a bus hitting a pedestrian in the area of 17th Avenue Southeast and 44th Street Southeast at about 12:20 a.m. on July 2, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police were investigating a report of a bus hitting a pedestrian in the area of 17th Avenue Southeast and 44th Street Southeast at about 12:20 a.m. on July 2, 2024. Global News
A man has died after being hit by a Calgary Transit bus early Tuesday, according to police.

Police said officers were called to a report of a bus hitting a pedestrian in the area of 17th Avenue Southeast and 44th Street Southeast at about 12:20 a.m.

Further details were not disclosed but the incident prompted road closures in the area. By 5 a.m., traffic had returned to normal.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

