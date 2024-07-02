Man dead after being hit by Calgary Transit bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after being hit by a Calgary Transit bus early Tuesday, according to police.

Police said officers were called to a report of a bus hitting a pedestrian in the area of 17th Avenue Southeast and 44th Street Southeast at about 12:20 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Further details were not disclosed but the incident prompted road closures in the area. By 5 a.m., traffic had returned to normal.