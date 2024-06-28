Calgary judge approves $9.5M settlement in Young Canadians abuse lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class-action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.

The agreement is related to the case of Philip Heerema, who received a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child pornography and luring.

Heerema admitted he used his position with the Young Canadians School of Performing Arts — which performs each year in the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show — to lure and groom six boys into sexual relationships between 2005 and 2014, as well as in 1992.

Justice Paul Jeffrey praised the young men who came forward and said the settlement was a fair one but does not right the wrongs that the Stampede allowed to occur.

In a statement Friday, the Calgary Stampede and Calgary Stampede Foundation said they failed class members, and accept responsibility for the harm suffered.

“We are sincerely sorry,” read the statement signed by Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley and Calgary Stampede Foundation executive director Sarah Hayes.

The pair said significant operational changes have been implemented since 2014, focused on creating an “enhanced culture of safety, wellness and caring.”

“There is more we are doing. As part of our settlement, we are providing trauma-informed training for youth programming leaders and employees. In addition, we are hosting a safety and wellness best practices learning forum with youth-serving organizations in Calgary and surrounding areas.

“We commend the class members for their courage in bringing this tragic situation to light and we thank them for driving institutional change that will safeguard against anything similar ever happening again.”

The 39 members in the class action suit will each receive between $500 and $200,000.

Twenty percent of the money will be held in trust for any other complainants who come forward.