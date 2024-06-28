Canada Day in London: Where to celebrate and what to do

Send this page to someone via email

This Canada Day long weekend, the Forest City will have a wide array of events and activities for Londoners of all ages.

The Night Market, hosted by the London Heritage council, is the first big event to kick off the weekend, running from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday at Dundas Place. It will feature live entertainment from local artists, street performers, and local food and drink vendors.

“This event is designed to celebrate the Forest City’s melting pot of cultural heritage, great people, and shared passions on the eve of Canada Day,” a statement from the London heritage council reads.

On Canada Day proper, more live entertainment, local vendors, and interactive games will be hosted on Dundas Place from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The city’s main fireworks display will take place at Harris Park, starting at 10 p.m. There will also be live entertainment this year, beginning at 7 p.m., thanks to London’s RBCxMusic First Up program, which highlights emerging Canadian artists.

Jennifer Martino, the manager of neighbourhood development and support for the City of London, says the idea is to make the fireworks display more of a community experience.

“Thousands of Londoners go down to see the fireworks in Harris Park… and there’s the stage there, and it gives people something to do and to highlight some local artists before the fireworks start,” Martino said.

“This is a way to get people into the park early, give them a great experience, then finish off the night with a fireworks show.”

In addition to the Night Market and the Canada Day celebrations, local museums will also be hosting Canada Day programming to celebrate the nation’s diverse cultures. Museum London, Fanshawe Pioneer Village, Eldon House, 1ST Hussars Museum and the RCR Museum will all have their own programming on Monday.

In the east end, the Argyle BIA is also hosting its annual East London Canada Day celebration starting at 1 p.m. at the East Lions Community Centre. A community fair with vendors, educational segments, and all ages activities aims to bring the east-end community together to celebrate.

The south end will also be hosting Canada day festivities with inflatable rides, live entertainment, food, and fireworks.

Community centres throughout the city will also be hosting a variety of recreational activities, such as swimming, workout classes and pickleball.

“It’s a great way for people as they’re warming up to the evening activities, to spend some time with friends and family and not have to pay to do it,” Martino said.

As part of the festivities at Harris Park, the following road closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday:

Queens Avenue from Ridout Street North to Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road North

Ridout Street North from Fullarton Street to King Street

Thames Street from Dundas Street to Harris Park Gate

Queens Bridge and Kensington Bridge will both be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 8 p.m., and Ivey Park will be closed at 7 p.m. for the fireworks. Pedestrians will be permitted to use Queens bridge until 9 p.m.

Londoners are encouraged to walk, bike or bus to Harris Park and the Downtown Core for Canada Day celebrations. More information can be found at the city’s website.