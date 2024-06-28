Child-killer Allan Schoenborn retains leave privileges from B.C. psychiatric hospital

Infamous B.C. triple child-killer Allan Schoenborn will spend another year in a forensic psychiatric hospital, but retain unescorted overnight leave privileges, the B.C. Review Board has ruled.
The decision comes after hearings on Schoenborn’s status at the facility, popularly known as Colony Farm.
Schoenborn, who recently changed his name to Ken John Johnson, fatally stabbed and smothered his three young children to death in Merritt in 2008. He was found guilty of the killings, but deemed not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and has been under secure psychiatric care ever since.
He was granted unescorted leave privileges from the facility of up to 28 days in 2022 and has slowly been working through the process that could eventually see him released.
At a hearing earlier this week, Schoenborn’s lawyer told the review board his client no longer believes he is a risk to women and children.
The hearings also heard from Schoenborn’s forensic psychiatrist, who testified Schoenborn believes the public should “lighten up” and read his record of progress since being committed to the facility.
Crown lawyers, however, argued they had concerns about Schoenborn’s ongoing anger issues, particularly towards female nursing staff.
The board also heard from a representative for the hospital’s director who said that Schoenborn “still poses a risk to public safety, therefore he should not be released” at this time.
Both Crown and defence lawyers agreed Schoenborn’s current custody and supervision arrangements should remain unchanged for at least the next 12 months.
- New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
- U.S. Supreme Court rejects national opioid settlement with Purdue Pharma
- Ex-Honduran president gets 45 years in U.S. prison for aiding drug traffickers
- Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach facing 8 additional charges: police
Comments