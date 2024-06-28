Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Child-killer Allan Schoenborn retains leave privileges from B.C. psychiatric hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 5:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn believes public should ‘lighten up’ about what he did'
B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn believes public should ‘lighten up’ about what he did
WATCH: The man who killed his three children in Merritt more than 15 years ago was the focus of a BC Review Board hearing on the future of his custody and supervision. As Rumina Daya reports, the board heard that Allan Schoenborn, who has changed his name to Ken John Johnson, feels the public needs to "lighten up" about what he did.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Infamous B.C. triple child-killer Allan Schoenborn will spend another year in a forensic psychiatric hospital, but retain unescorted overnight leave privileges, the B.C. Review Board has ruled.

The decision comes after hearings on Schoenborn’s status at the facility, popularly known as Colony Farm.

Click to play video: 'Schoenborn revelation prompts B.C. Premier David Eby to revisit name-change rule'
Schoenborn revelation prompts B.C. Premier David Eby to revisit name-change rule

Schoenborn, who recently changed his name to Ken John Johnson, fatally stabbed and smothered his three young children to death in Merritt in 2008. He was found guilty of the killings, but deemed not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder and has been under secure psychiatric care ever since.

Story continues below advertisement

He was granted unescorted leave privileges from the facility of up to 28 days in 2022 and has slowly been working through the process that could eventually see him released.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

At a hearing earlier this week, Schoenborn’s lawyer told the review board his client no longer believes he is a risk to women and children.

The hearings also heard from Schoenborn’s forensic psychiatrist, who testified Schoenborn believes the public should “lighten up” and read his record of progress since being committed to the facility.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Review hearing for child-killer Allan Schoenborn being held in Coquitlam'
Review hearing for child-killer Allan Schoenborn being held in Coquitlam

Crown lawyers, however, argued they had concerns about Schoenborn’s ongoing anger issues, particularly towards female nursing staff.

The board also heard from a representative for the hospital’s director who said that Schoenborn “still poses a risk to public safety, therefore he should not be released” at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Crown and defence lawyers agreed Schoenborn’s current custody and supervision arrangements should remain unchanged for at least the next 12 months.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices