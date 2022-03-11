B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn granted unescorted leave for up to 28 days

A B.C. man who killed his three children 14 years ago and found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder has been granted eligibility for overnight, unescorted leave in the community for periods of up to 28 days.

Following a review hearing, the British Columbia Review Board granted 54-year-old Allan Schoenborn the leave, at the future discretion of his psychiatric hospital’s director, “for the purpose of assisting his reintegration to society.”

The board noted that all parties agreed Schoenborn “continues to constitute a significant threat to the safety of the public,” and should remain under the board’s jurisdiction and in custody — not withstanding the periods of leave.

Schoenborn stabbed and smothered his 10-year-old daughter and eight- and five-year-old sons in April 2008.

He was found not criminally responsible for the killings in 2010 on a diagnosis of a delusional disorder. At trial, court heard he killed the children to protect them from an imagined threat of sexual abuse.

The review board heard that Schoenborn’s delusional disorder, which is being treated by a long-acting medication, has been in remission for many years, as were his alcohol and cannabis use disorders, with evidence he had stayed sober for 14 years.

The board heard that Schoenborn continues to show a pattern of periodic irritability and abrasiveness with staff and co-patients, often in response to taunting by others and his perception he was being singled out by staff and other patients due to his notoriety.

While he continues to show belligerent behaviour, he has not shown a tendency to be physically aggressive or violent, Dr. Robert Lacroix, a psychiatrist at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, testified.

Lacroix told the board that Schoenborn had been allowed multiple escorted an un-escorted leaves over the past year “and no problems have been reported.”

“Dr. Lacroix reports that Mr. Schoenborn’s risk of reactive violence is much higher in the confined environment of an institutional setting where he is subjected to repeated taunting and insults and where patients are forced to deal with each other 24 hours a day,” according to the board ruling.

“That kind of situation would not be replicated in the community,” according to Lacroix.

Lawyers for the Crown submitted that questions around Schenborn’s substance use issues had not been adequately resolved, noting that staying sober in the controlled environment of the facility was different than in the community.

They also argued Schoenborn continued to demonstrate a “tendency to rely on interpersonal violence, notwithstanding the fact that his psychotic illness is in remission and that he is sober,” and that staff and security would not be present to quickly respond and deescalate any such incidents in the community.

Schoenborn himself testified “that he would like to have the opportunity to work and live an everyday normal existence outside of the hospital (and) his greatest fear is being found out in the community,” according to the ruling.

“He testified that he would ‘tuck tail and run’ away from any altercation with a member of the public and return to hospital.”

Under the conditions of his leave, Schoenborn may not use drugs or alcohol unless directed by a doctor; may not possess firearms, explosives or weapons; and is barred from having any direct or indirect contact with the family of his victims.

Schoenborn’s treatment team will also work with him on finding work and accommodation in the community, which will be necessary before he can be granted overnight, unescorted leave.

Lacroix told the board the next step in preparing him for community reintegration would involve moving him to the facility’s minimum security wing, a transfer expected to take place in the “next few months.”

The review board gave the hospital the discretion to grant Schoenborn staff-supported community outings in 2015, and in 2020 the director was allowed to approve unescorted leave during the day with various conditions and limits.

– with files from the Canadian Press